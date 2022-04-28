The spring fly-in has begun. Come share the fun of seeing birds return to the woodlands on May bird walks each Saturday in May with the Hardwick Trails Committee.
Expert leaders help point out the feathered stars of spring. Meet at the Hardwick Trails kiosk behind the Hazen Union School parking lot at 7 a.m. The first walk is Saturday, May 7.
Questions? Call Ron Wiesen at 802-472-6517.
