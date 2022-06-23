Hardwick Trails Committee hosts a bike rodeo for kids Saturday, June 25, at Hazen Union High School, 9-11:30 a.m.
Activities include free helmets, free bike tune ups and a selection of bicycle activities. Choose between the bike rodeo skills course, pro tips at the pump track at Atkins Field, or a guided mountain bike ride on the Hardwick Trails.
There will also be a learn to ride zone for children who need to learn to ride a bicycle without training wheels, led by Bevin Barber-Campbell, who has helped hundreds of children ditch their training wheels. The event will begin with a bicycle safety talk, led by a certified safe cycling instructor, and wrap up free ice cream and with story time of a bike-themed book.
The rain date is June 26. Parents are asked to remain on site with younger children. No pre-registration is required.
Questions? Go the Hardwick Trails Facebook page. Other sponsors include the Hardwick Recreation Committee, NEKProsper! and the Hardwick Kiwanis.
