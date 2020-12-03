NEKarts, the non-profit volunteer board that manages the Hardwick Town House, is seeking community input about the building and its role in the region.
“The board has continued to meet and plan during the pandemic despite not being able to have performances. We’re looking ahead to the future, thinking of ways we can meet our mission, better serve our patrons and be responsible stewards of the building,” said board chair Shari Cornish. “That has begged a few questions: what experiences have they had there? What activities would people like to see happening at the Town House? What do they value in community?”
The board is looking for guidance through a survey at hardwicktownhouse.org.
A regular home to popular performing groups such as the Craftsbury Chamber Players and Vermont Vaudeville, the Town House has also partnered with Jeudevine Memorial Library, the Hardwick Historical Society, Chamber of Commerce, local schools and other non-profits.
NEKarts’ mission is to preserve and operate the Hardwick Town House as a center for entertainment, education and community engagement.
Part of this gathering of community feedback has been spurred by planned capital improvements to the building, for which NEKarts recently received $50,000 from the Freeman Foundation. The improvements focus on bringing fire egress up to code and mitigating water damage to the building, as well as installing a lift to make the stage fully ADA-compliant.
Following an assessment, planning phase and architect consultations and designs, the project is expected to cost approximately $150,000.
