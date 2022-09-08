The Hardwick Town House presents the Blackfly Story Hour, an open-mic storytelling event on Friday, Sept. 16, and Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Inspired by “The Moth,” storytellers craft a five-minute story based on the night’s specific theme and sign up when they arrive at the event. Twelve names will be drawn at random, and those 12 individuals will share their tales with the audience.
Themes are community (Sept. 16) and fear (Oct. 7).
This event is free and open to all. The Hardwick Town House is located at the corner of Church and Depot streets in Hardwick. More at hardwicktownhouse.org.
