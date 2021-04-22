The Hardwick Town Clerk’s Office reopened to the public April 19.
All other offices in the Memorial Building remain by appointment only.
Town clerk office hours are Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-4 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required, and no more than two people will be allowed in at a time. Access to other parts of the building will be restricted.
Land records research will continue by appointment only. contact the office at 802-472-5971 or by email at alberta.miller@hardwickvt.org or tonia.chase@hardwickvt.org to schedule an appointment.
