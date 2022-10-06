Charlotte Stetson of Hardwick has been recognized as a volunteer of the month in October by the Girl Scouts.
Stetson, 36, of Hardwick, is now in her second year of leading a troop and is already mentoring both Girl Scouts and their troop leaders as she is also taken on the role of volunteer support coordinator for the council.
She leads girls from kindergarten through eighth grade in Troop 62928, which meets at the Wolcott Fire Department.
“She’s so personable and has been wonderful to work with — prompt in her communication and excited to get more involved with Girl Scouting,” said Amanda Powell, volunteer support specialist with the council.
Stetson’s first year as a leader was one of learning and adjusting, and this year her Girl Scouts are planning to go apple picking and on a picnic, and take on community service projects and more.
“Last year we mailed Christmas cards for a local nursing home,” Stetson said. “We made cookies to give to our local food shelf for their Christmas baskets. They’ve expressed that they want to do those things again this year.”
Stetson was a Girl Scout from Daisy level (kindergarten and first grade) to Junior (grades 4-5).
