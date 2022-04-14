Hardwick Elementary School was one of 10 schools in New Hampshire and Vermont to receive a Children’s Literacy Foundation Year of the Book literacy grant for the 2022-2023 school year.
The grant is awarded to elementary and middle schools that have demonstrated a commitment to literacy and creative ideas for celebrating reading and writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.