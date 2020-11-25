Because Hardwick’s memorial tree lighting will be crowd-free this year, Hardwick Rescue, along with some of other first responders, will bring Santa through the village of Hardwick, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.
Santa’s route will follow the spring festival parade route with a few additional streets. Please socially distance, but come out and enjoy.
