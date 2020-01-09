Jeudevine Library in Hardwick has launched a science-based book discussion series, “Pushing the Limits,” on Thursday evenings through a grant from the National Science Foundation.

Each book discussion will be followed by a separate companion program dealing with some themes of the book.

The first book is Barbara Kingsolver's "Flight Behavior" on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. with the theme of tradition. Copies of the book are available at the library. Bring a bag supper. Dessert from the Magic Spoon Bakery will be provided. The discussions will be led by local writer Jerry Schneider.

After the discussion, Schneider, creator of the award-winning "Butterfly Game," will give a slide presentation about Eastern butterflies, including how to attract butterflies and create and maintain butterfly habitat.

Information: 472-5948, jeudevinememoriallibrary.org.

