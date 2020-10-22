The Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick has received a $5,000 Vermont COVID-19 cultural relief grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The grant is administered by the Vermont Humanities and the Vermont Arts Council.
The library received this grant to help fill a $5,000 gap in its operating budget.
Usually, the library raises miscellaneous funds through its ongoing book sale, fees for copying, printing and faxing and small donations. This revenue became zero in March, April, May and June. Revenue has started to come in but not enough to raise $5,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
The grant is made possible with federal funds distributed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.