Looking for something to do on Friday night?
Hardwick Farmers Market and the Center for an Agricultural Economy host a Pollinator Festival Friday, June 18, 3-6 p.m., Atkins Field, 100 Granite St., Hardwick.
Learn about pollinators, the flowers they love, and help celebrate them.
Beekeeper Mike Heath has added hives at the Atkins Field orchard and he will be on hand to explain about the care of the bees.
Highlights will include music by the Honeybee Steelband (4:30-5:30 p.m.), a pollinator T-shirt workshop with Jerry Schneider (4 p.m.), pollinator song and theater workshops (3 p.m.), and a honey recipe contest. Judging at 5:15 p.m.; enter a recipe with bethany@hardwickagriculture.org.
Advance sign-up for the song and theatre workshop is helpful in order to reserve a bee T-shirt and antenna. All ages welcome. Email emilylanxner@gmail.com.
For Schneider’s T-shirt workshop, either bring a blank shirt or purchase one for $4 on the day of the event.
There will also be seed ball making for youngsters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.