Hardwick Recreation Committee host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m., on the Hazen Union High School ballfields.
There will four age-appropriate, taped-off pods — kindergarten and under, first and second grades, third and fourth grades, and fifth and sixth grades.
The event runs until all of 4,000 eggs are gone, so be on time.
Social distancing and mask wearing is mandatory. Have your child sanitize hands prior to the event.
Email wheelsaroundwaterbury@yahoo.com with questions.
