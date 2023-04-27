On Monday, May 15, the Hardwick Historical Society will hold its annual meeting featuring Luis Vivanco’s presentation “Of Wheelmen, The New Woman, and Good Roads: Bicycling in Vermont, 1880–1920” at the Hardwick Town House at 127 Church St. in Hardwick, at 7 p.m.
In this lecture, Vivanco explores the fascinating early history of the bicycle in Vermont, an invention that generated widespread curiosity when it arrived in the 1880s. During the 1890s, enthusiasm exploded statewide as bicycles became safer, women took up the handlebars, roads improved and retailers developed novel advertising techniques to draw in buyers.
