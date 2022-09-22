The Hardwick Historical Society will hold a chicken barbeque Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 2 p.m.
Mario Fradette will set up the grill in front of the fire station in Hardwick village — right next to the Kiwanis yard sale. Each dinner consists of half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and water for $15. Takeouts only.
Buy your tickets in advance at fradettesmaplesyrup@gmail.com or from any Hardwick Historical Society board member: Elizabeth Dow, Debbie Brown, Tracy Martin, Elaine Bellavance, Kris Lance, Mark Sassi, Judy Nudd, Gail O'Brien, Diane Demers, Jeff LeCours, Hannah Morse, Neil Stout or Mary Jane Fradette.
