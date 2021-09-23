Celebrate the memory of Dr. Mark Lichtenstein at the dedication of the Mark Lichtenstein Memorial Bench Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m., at the Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill.
For over 35 years, Lichtenstein provided compassionate care to the people of Hardwick and the surrounding communities.
All are welcome and encouraged to share memories and stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.