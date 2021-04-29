Green Up Day in Hardwick is approaching quickly.
Members of the Hardwick Recreation Committee will be at town garage with bags Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
If you would like to grab bags earlier, text Jason at 802-272-3137 to coordinate a bag drop off.
No tires or trash bags not in designated Green Up bags will be accepted. There is no option to drop off bags early, so hold them until May 1.
