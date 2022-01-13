The Hardwick Area Food Pantry reminds residents that it is open Monday from noon-2 p.m., and Thursday and Saturday 9-11 a.m.
The Hardwick Area Food Pantry could not do what it does do without generous financial donations, food and fund drives and volunteering, including help from local churches, community members, schools, stores, farms and other community partners.
All these charitable acts enable local food pantries and shelves to provide food to neighbors who are struggling.
To learn more about the food pantry, contact director@hardwickareafoodpantry.org or 1-802-586-5940 or visit nourishhardwick.org/pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.