The Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick was the beneficiary of a $71,823 state grant to help outfit its 3,000-square-foot Yellow Barn project, which will double its storage capacity.
The grant will help the center expand its frozen inventory for its Just Cut program, serving institutional markets, and better position Farm Connex to distribute to Boston, New York City and other regional markets in partnership with Vermont Way Foods.
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets announced the $300,000 in grants to five regional nonprofit food hubs as part of a Northern Border Regional Commission award. This investment supports Vermont food hubs with infrastructure needs, allowing them to support more farm and food businesses, expand their workforce and advance ongoing efforts to access larger markets.
