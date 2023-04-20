The Friends of Hardwick Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization is hosting its annual fundraising bottle drive.
Donations accepted through Saturday, April 22. Bottle donations can be left at Smith’s Grocery in Greensboro, M&M Beverage in Hardwick or at a drop off location behind Hardwick Elementary school from 9-11 a.m. on April 22.
