A Christmas at home concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. with Troubadour Harper and Thom Dutton on Celtic harp at United Church of Hardwick, 216 S. Main St.
The duo combines contemporary American Christmas music with carols from England, Germany, Canada, France and New Zealand with readings in between.
Donations accepted at the door ($10 suggested).
On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., the church choir, St. Norbert’s community handbell choir, Thom Dutton, Troubadour Harper, Bill Carroll, and others offer a winter concert.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., a Christmas cantata will be sung by the United Church of Hardwick choir during the regular service.
On Saturday, Dec. 24 the church will hold its candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.