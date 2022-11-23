The First Congregational Church of East Hardwick will hold its annual Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Baked goods will include donuts, pies, cookies and fudge. Wreaths and trees will be for sale, and there will be an auction table, crafts and a tag-sale table dedicated to Christmas decorations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.