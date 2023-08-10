Head to Atkins Field, 140 Granite St. in Hardwick on Friday, Aug. 11, 3-6 p.m., for an afternoon of summer fun to celebrate Open Farm Week and the Northeast Kingdom’s vibrant agricultural community.
There will be traditional craft demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, baby goat viewings, live music, family friendly activities, a farmers market, DIY-screen printing — bring your own shirt or bag.
