Hardwick Area Food Pantry is continuing its annual tradition of providing holiday food boxes, giving families a chance to enjoy a box containing a complete meal for either Thanksgiving or Christmas.
This year the food pantry is adding new warm hats, gloves, mittens and scarves to the Christmas boxes and is requesting donations of homemade or store-bought items. Donations can be dropped off at the pantry at 39 West Church St, Hardwick, Mondays, noon-2 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays, 9-11 a.m.
Other locations accepting donations are the town libraries in Craftsbury, Greensboro and Hardwick, or at The Front Seat Coffee shop on Main Street in Hardwick.
Instead of the usual donations of homemade cookies, due to the pandemic, the pantry is asking for monetary donations instead. The pantry will use these funds to partner with local bakeries to make Christmas cookies. Donations can be dropped off at the food pantry or mailed to HAFP, PO Box 1075, Hardwick, VT 05843.
Donations for holiday gift boxes will be accepted until Dec. 17.
For more information: director@hardwickareafoodpantry.org or call 472-5940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.