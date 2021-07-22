Craftsbury Community Care Center is raffling a canoe handcrafted by Greensboro artisan Phil Pike. This is the second year Pike has supported the Care Center’s fundraising efforts, helping to make up for its traditional fundraisers being cancelled due to the pandemic.
The two-seat canoe is 17 feet, 7 inches long and has a carry yoke. Only 250 tickets will be sold, with the winning ticket drawn at Craftsbury’s Old Home Day on Aug. 14. Tickets are $50 each.
The canoe will be displayed July 24 from 9-11 a.m. in Greensboro, then on July 31 at the Craftsbury Farmers’ Market.
Purchase tickets from any board member, at craftsburycommunitycarecenter.org, or by emailing kroberge@craftsburycarecenter.org.
The Craftsbury Community Care Center is a non-profit care home committed to serving community seniors of all economic abilities.
