Donna Snow of Stowe alerts us that the “evil” tomato hornworm is back.
“This bugger can decimate your plants overnight and most often if you have of them, there are more,” she says. “Look closely, they camouflage well and they like pepper plants too.”
Experts say physical removal is usually the only necessary management.
