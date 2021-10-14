Our Lady of Fatima ham dinner returns Sunday, Oct. 24, noon-1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 21 Creek Road, Craftsbury.
The menu includes ham, mashed potatoes, beans, squash, cole slaw, pickled beets, rolls, dessert and beverage. Cost is by donation.
Bernie Lussier & Friends are scheduled to provide live music. The dinner benefits Our Lady of Fatima Maintenance, sponsored by Catholic Financial Life Chapter N443-Saint Jean, in partnership with Our Lady of Fatima Altar Society. Catholic Financial Life will match a portion of the net proceeds.
For more information, contact Jeannine Young at cfli443@gmtmom.com or 586-2899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.