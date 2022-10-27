Johnson Recreation celebrates Halloween with a fun run and walk Sunday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-noon at Old Mill Park on Lendway Lane.
Join in the fun by wearing a costume and enjoy a goody bag after the run. Registration at the park on the day of the event and participants can choose either a 1K or 5K course. This race is a fundraiser for Johnson Recreation and donations are accepted but not expected.
