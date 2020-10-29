Greensboro is hosting the first annual “Hafta-have-a-Halloween Festival,” Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Modern Times Theater is working with area organizations and individuals to create a fun and safe outdoor event for the whole family. In addition to trick-or-treating and hot food offered by the Greensboro United Church, there will be art activities, roving performances, exhibits, music and a real blue moon.
The event is free, but donations are welcome.
Participating groups include: Greensboro Free Library, Highland Center for the Arts Greensboro, WonderArts VT, Spark, Circus Smirkus, Bread and Puppet Theater, Hazen Union School’s Arts Academy and the Greensboro Association.
All attendees are asked to follow the state safety guidelines: stay home if you’re sick, maintain distance from others, and wear a mask.
