Greensboro is hosting the first annual “Hafta-have-a-Halloween Festival,” Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Modern Times Theater is working with area organizations and individuals to create a fun and safe outdoor event for the whole family. In addition to trick-or-treating and hot food offered by the Greensboro United Church, there will be art activities, roving performances, exhibits, music and a real blue moon.

The event is free, but donations are welcome.

Participating groups include: Greensboro Free Library, Highland Center for the Arts Greensboro, WonderArts VT, Spark, Circus Smirkus, Bread and Puppet Theater, Hazen Union School’s Arts Academy and the Greensboro Association.

All attendees are asked to follow the state safety guidelines: stay home if you’re sick, maintain distance from others, and wear a mask.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.