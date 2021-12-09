Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity has raised $22,000 to help drive its current project in Morristown.
After receiving a donor pledge of $10,000 in matching funds the organization raised an additional $12,000. The additional donations came from a variety of sources including over $500 from numerous donors in memory of Aimee Hutchins Bailey.
Students from Green Mountain Technical and Career Center have done significant construction and electrical installation on the home. Local volunteers show up most Saturdays under the direction of construction manager Dennis Landry to help with building tasks, clean up and more.
Volunteers of any skill level are always needed. Contact Judy at bickford@vtlink.net or visit lamoillehabitat.org to learn more about donating or volunteering.
