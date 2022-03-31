Just before the pandemic, Ross and Sawyer Connelly donated a jar full of pennies to the Jeudevine Library to hold a contest to see who could come closest to guessing the number of pennies in the jar.
The pandemic came, the library closed, and the contest was put on hold.
But starting Friday, April 1 through July 5 the game is on, with great prizes from Galaxy Bookstore. Adults pay $5 per guess, while kids pay $2 per guess.
The jar can be viewed in front of the fireplace at the Jeudevine Library. Buy chances at the check-out desk. All proceeds go to the Jeudevine Expansion Fund.
Ross Connelly, former owner of the Hardwick Gazette and his late wife, Susan Jarzyna, started putting pennies in the jar when they came to Hardwick in 1986.
For more information call 802-472-5948. Mail checks with guesses to Jeudevine Library, POB 536, Hardwick VT 05843.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.