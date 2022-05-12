The Vermont National Guard celebrated the retirement of Col. Dana Tourangeau of Jeffersonville May 6 at the Green Mountain Armory.
Tourangeau has over 29 years of uniformed service in the Vermont National Guard, has been a leader at both staff and command levels, and has accrued many awards and decorations over a career.
“From back when we were roommates on deployment in Ramadi, all the way to your work as deputy chief of staff of personnel, thank you for your decades of service,” Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight said in a social media post.
He was commissioned through the Vermont officer candidate school in August 1997. He has served most recently as deputy chief of staff of personnel, where he also served as the national chair for the Army National Guard Military Personnel Advisory Council.
His previous assignments included company level commands of headquarters and headquarters battery as well as alpha battery, 1-86 field artillery, followed by command of the 572 Brigade Engineer Battalion.
Tourangeau deployed to Ramadi, Iraq from 2005 to 2006 and subsequently to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Bronze Star with one oak leaf cluster and the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters.
Tourangeau holds two master’s degrees, one from Webster University and the second from the U.S. Army War College. He resides in Jeffersonville with his wife Cadi. He has two daughters, Autumn, who serves as a sergeant in the 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry, and Lauren, a full-time college student.
