Pam Kennedy will lead a workshop in the Grow Your Own series for those who want to learn to save their own seeds for next year.
Kennedy takes care of a seed library in Barton and will lead this workshop in Craftsbury Common on Saturday, May 21, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Simpson Hall on the campus of Sterling College. Grow Your Own workshops are free, but registration is required.
Masks are required for this indoor workshop.
Grow Your Own has put together a free workshop series for 2022 on gardening, cooking and preserving topics chosen by, and taught by, neighbors and community members.
Register by May 18 by emailing director@hardwickareafoodpantry.org or call (802) 472-5940.
Grow Your Own is a project of the Hardwick Area Food Pantry, Center for an Agricultural Economy and Wonder Arts.
To learn more, go to nourishhardwick.org/grow-your-own.
