Karen Brown of Dusty Swamp Provisions in Hardwick will teach participants how to make herbal salves with plain or herb-infused bear fat and local beeswax at a workshop Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Center for an Agricultural Economy conference room in Hardwick.
Brown has been making plant-based salves for over 15 years and recently transitioned to making bear fat salves.
Children are welcome to accompany adults. Grow Your Own is a project of the Hardwick Area Food Pantry and the Center for an Agricultural Economy. Register online at bit.ly/3GIMJHO by Wednesday, Feb. 8. Space is limited.
Workshops are always free but online donations are welcome. The mission of Grow Your Own is to increase food independence, better health and well-being through shared knowledge and experience.
