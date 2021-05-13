The Hardwick Area Food Pantry invites gardeners and farmers to dedicate a row of their gardens to help alleviate hunger.
If you have extra room in your garden, plant an extra row and dedicate it to any one of the three food pantry sites. Please make sure that all donations are clean and good quality. Donations of any freshly picked fruits, vegetables and herbs are welcome.
Encourage your friends, neighbors and congregations to do the same. Also, donate any surplus of fresh garden produce even if it wasn't originally planted for donation.
For information: Hardwick, LauraLee Sweeney, (802) 472-5940, director@hardwickareafoodpantry.org; Albany, Hannah Dreissigacker, (802) 323-1517, albany@harwickareafoodpantry.org; and Craftsbury, Kris Coville, (802) 586-0191, kris@hardwickareafoodpantry.org
