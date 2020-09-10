Everyone in the Lamoille area is invited to a conversation about how to build the future of the local economy and community.
Various local groups in the area, hosted by the town of Johnson, are holding a Zoom meeting on Friday, Sept. 11, 5-6 p.m., in anticipation of applying for a $300,000 from Working Communities Challenge.
Working Communities Challenge is organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and funded by Vermont philanthropists. See bit.ly/3i3cHqA for more details.
The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3446522544; meeting ID: 344 652 2544.
For more information, contact Tasha Wallis (tasha@lcpcvt.org or 888-4548) or Greg Stefanski (gstefanski@capstonevt.org or 888-7993).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.