Jenna’s Promise and the North Central Vermont Recovery Center are celebrating Halloween with several events at Jenna’s House, 117 St. Johns Road, Johnson.
On Friday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m., enjoy movie night featuring “Beetlejuice.” Popcorn and cider will be provided.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-8 p.m., there will be pumpkin carving and trunk or treat. Pumpkins and carving tools will be provided.
Or decorate your vehicle and help give out candy.
More at jennaspromise.org.
