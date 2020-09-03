In mid-August, small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Lamoille County received a gift bag with essential supplies to help them open their doors safely. These reopening kits were the result of cooperation between area nonprofits, businesses and volunteers, a demonstration of appreciation for the difficult position so many small businesses find themselves in.
The effects of the “stay home, stay safe” order were felt acutely in Lamoille County, where the economy is heavily reliant upon small businesses and tourism. Thousands of employees were impacted by closures, and unemployment skyrocketed from the lowest in the state to the highest. When Gov. Phil Scott eased restrictions, business owners had to change their usual operating procedures, adding significant expense, along with the difficulty of locating supplies.
Recognizing an immediate need, a group comprised of representatives from area health and human services organizations surveyed businesses, raised funds and assembled 60 kits. Each gift bag contained a touchless thermometer, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and masks.
The Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Regional Command Center, a collaborative of two dozen diverse organizations and individuals organized in response to the pandemic, delivered these gifts to small businesses around the county.
Recipients of the gift bags operate businesses in 10 towns and many sectors. Greg Paus of Silver Ridge Design in Hyde Park said, “The masks, sanitizer and wipes are at the entrance to my office. All who enter feel safer because of the re-opening kit.”
Additional kits are available, and small businesses can apply here: bit.ly/34IkqGV, or by contacting Kate Parent at Lamoille Restorative Center at 888-5871 or kparent@lrcvt.org.
Partners in the regional command center are Preservation Trust of Vermont, Lamoille Restorative Center, Green Mountain Support Services, United Way of Lamoille County, Lamoille Economic Development Corp., Stowe C19, Capstone Community Action, InCompany, Stowe Cider, Hannaford and Concept2.
