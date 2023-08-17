Need to submit a FEMA application by the Sept. 12 deadline but not sure how?
Wondering about financial resources to help cover a new furnace or appliances?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Showers and thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 2:30 am
Need to submit a FEMA application by the Sept. 12 deadline but not sure how?
Wondering about financial resources to help cover a new furnace or appliances?
Not sure how your small business can access financial resources to recover from the flood costs?
Are you a renter and want to explore what your options are for assistance?
A team of trained Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor volunteers is gearing up to help answer these questions. They will serve as financial advocates for individuals and small businesses who could use a partner to help wade through online applications and the bureaucracy of seeking financial support — an often-overwhelming task.
Volunteer-staffed open hours will be held at area libraries and the Civic Standard starting next week. One-on-one support is also available.
If you would like to know more about this resource, either fill out this simple survey (bit.ly/3KBOmIP) or contact Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor at 802-441-3301 or hardwickneighbors@gmail.com.
They’re here — the results of our annual 4393 Awards! Readers of our newspapers voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, ski shops, fitness pros, nonprofit organizations and so much more. We present this special section to our readers — both locals and visitors — and we hope you will enjoy it and refer to it throughout the year.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.