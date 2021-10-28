The Johnson Food Shelf in November will be the recipient of the Morrisville Hannaford grocery store’s non-profit Fight Hunger Bag program.
For every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the store, Fight Hunger Bag will make a $1 donation to the food shelf.
“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment and it helps to support, at the local level, non-profits like us at the Johnson Food Shelf,” said Diane Lehouiller, outreach coordinator for the Johnson Food Shelf.
The food shelf provides food and other necessities to the people of Johnson and the surrounding communities.
