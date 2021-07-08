Check out the recently installed, updated and expanded self-guided history explorer walks in Greensboro and Greensboro Bend villages.
The walks for adults and children include a series of questions answered by visiting the signs posted throughout the villages. Those completing the questionnaires can redeem them for prizes at the Greensboro Free Library.
Brochures guiding the walks can be found at the Smith’s Store for the Bend walk, and at the library and Greensboro Historical Society — on the porch bulletin board — for Greensboro Village.
