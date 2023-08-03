Greensboro Free Library, 53 Wilson St., hosts researcher and boat builder Douglas Brooks speaking about Vermont’s boatbuilding traditions on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.
Brooks specializes in the construction of traditional wooden boats for museums and private clients. He studied with nine boatbuilders from across Japan between 1996-2019 and is currently working with the Henry Sheldon Museum of History on a comprehensive survey of historic boats and boatbuilding in the Lake Champlain basin.
He teaches classes in boatbuilding and regularly publishes articles on his research, and is the author of five books, including “Japanese Wooden Boatbuilding,” the first comprehensive survey of the craft.
Brooks found that while the stories of Vermont naval history and commercial shipping have been well documented by generations of historians, the traditions of small boat building in our state have remained untold. Vermonters have traditionally built their own boats, whether for pleasure or commercial use.
This event is sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council and the Greensboro Association and is free and open to everyone. For more information, call the library at 802-533-2531.
