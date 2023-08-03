Vermont’s small boatbuilding traditions
Courtesy photo

Greensboro Free Library, 53 Wilson St., hosts researcher and boat builder Douglas Brooks speaking about Vermont’s boatbuilding traditions on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

Brooks specializes in the construction of traditional wooden boats for museums and private clients. He studied with nine boatbuilders from across Japan between 1996-2019 and is currently working with the Henry Sheldon Museum of History on a comprehensive survey of historic boats and boatbuilding in the Lake Champlain basin. 

