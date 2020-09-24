Greensboro Free Library is hosting a community tile project for kids ages 5-15 on three Thursdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 10, in the backyard at the library.
Emma Podolin will teach students how to make a 7.5-nch square tile. The first two classes will include carving, sgraffito, texture, applique and surface design techniques.
For the last class the whole community can gather and enjoy autumn treats as the class creates a community mosaic, piecing together everyone’s tiles in a patchwork-style quilt.
This project is largely a metaphor for the children, reminding them that despite current pandemic, they are still a part of a banded community, by coming together and creating a collective, yet individual project. A photo will be taken of the mosaic and then it will be taken apart and the tiles will be distributed to individuals to take home, each taking their piece of the larger puzzle.
This program is free. Contact Emily Purdy at greensborokids@gmail.com if you would like to sign up.
