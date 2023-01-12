The Greensboro Free Library is hosting a gallery exhibit featuring Hardwick’s GRACE heritage artist Dot Kibbee.
Rural Arts Collaborative and the library will host a talk and opening reception at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Christine Holder, GRACE gallery coordinator, will discuss outsider art and Kibbee’s life and art, including her use of painting as a form of storytelling. The talk will be followed by the gallery viewing and refreshments.
Kibbee’s artwork will be displayed through Saturday, Jan. 28. Visit ruralartsvt.org for information.
