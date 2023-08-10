The flowers, birds, barns and backroads of the Northeast Kingdom are the subjects of Elaine Cole-Kerr’s paintings adorning the halls of the Greensboro Free Library this month.
A self-taught artist born in Westmore, she hosts a gallery at her home in Greensboro. Cole-Kerr works in several mediums including pencil, watercolor, oils and acrylics, and her paintings are enhanced by distinct wooden frames built by her husband, Rod Kerr.
