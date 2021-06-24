Greensboro Free Library is planning a bike event for kids ages 4-12, Tuesday, July 6, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Meet at the Greensboro Bend playground for a bike-themed storytime, a bike safety lesson, and a helmet fitting for those who need a helmet that fits correctly.
Then enjoy a group bike ride to David Ducharme’s lot (across from Smith’s Store) for an obstacle course.
No need to preregister for this free event. But if your child needs a helmet, reach out to Emily Purdy, youth services librarian, at greensborokids@gmail.com.
Raining? Call the library at 533-2531 to make sure it’s a go.
