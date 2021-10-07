View the night sky at Caspian Lake beach with the Greensboro Free Library, Thursday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.
This telescope was purchased through a special program from the Vermont Astronomical Society that allows libraries to lend it out to individuals or families to bring home to see the night sky.
The Oct. 7 beach events features local astronomers Brad Vietje from the Northeast Kingdom Astronomy Foundation and Paul Fixx, and hopefully the night sky will be clear enough to see Venus, the moon, Saturn’s rings, and moons of Jupiter. Sunset is at 6:18 p.m.
Feel free to bring your dinner to eat while listening to the talk, followed by views through the telescope.
If you’d like to borrow the telescope, contact Emily Purdy at greensborokids@gmail.com. In the event of cloudy or rainy weather contact Emily or the library at 533.2531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.