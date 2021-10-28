Greensboro Village is the locale for a Hafta-have-a-Halloween Festival Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Modern Times Theater is working with area organizations and individuals to create a fun, safe, outdoor event for the whole family. There will be trick-or-treating throughout the walkable downtown and hot food available by donation. The entire village will be transformed into a curiosity walk, featuring small performances, music and exhibits.
Participants include Circus Smirkus, the Highland Center for the Arts, Wonder Arts, the Greensboro United Church, the Greensboro Free Library, Caspian Critters 4-H Club and many local artists and volunteers.
This event is free, but donations are welcome.
Please follow state safety guidelines: stay home if you’re sick and maintain distance from others.
More information at moderntimestheater@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.