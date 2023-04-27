Greensboro’s housing committee is hosting an informational meeting on Habitat for Humanity on Wednesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the United Church of Christ in Greensboro.
Zach Watson, executive director of the Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity will speak and answer questions about what Greensboro needs to move forward with Habitat for Humanity.
Greensboro currently has a shortage of homes available for modest income families to purchase and the committee is looking into ways to add local housing inventory.
Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity has been around since 1989 and has constructed 31 homes. To take advantage of this partnership, local volunteers will need to organize and manage the group’s Greensboro’s activities.
