The Greensboro Historical Society’s annual ice cream social is Saturday, July 31, 2-4 p.m., at the society’s building, 29 Breezy Avenue.
The historical society display features the oldest registered fold of Highland cattle in the U.S. Come learn about Highland cattle, enjoy some ice cream and pet or comb a Highland.
More at greensborohistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.