Two authors will present their recently published books at the Greensboro Free Library.
Anthony Acheson, a Greensboro resident who served as pastor of the Greensboro United Church of Christ for 17 years, will talk about his book “Beyond Denial: Essays on Consciousness, Spiritual Practice and Social Repair,” Thursday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.
Acheson’s essays envision a world where curiosity and compassion move us beyond denial of dysfunctional patterns.
Celia Ryker, a horse trainer, horticulturist and hiker, will talk about her book, “Walking Home: Trail Stories,” which describes her experiences hiking the Long Trail and the memories of loved ones that gave her the inspiration and strength she needed to keep going, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m.
For more information, contact the library at 802-533-2531.
